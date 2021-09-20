Second pregnant woman in Hawaii hospitalized with COVID dies after giving birth

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A second pregnant woman in Hawaii who was hospitalized with COVID has died after giving birth, the chair of the Hawaii State Maternal Review Committee confirmed.

The woman’s baby survived and is reported to be healthy.

The maternal death is the second this month in the islands, and comes as the state grapples with an ongoing surge in COVID infections, hospitalizations and fatalities.

In the month of September alone, Hawaii has reported 125 COVID deaths.

Meanwhile, HNN has also confirmed that both women were unvaccinated.

Low vaccination rates among pregnant women locally and nationally have caused growing alarm. Experts stress COVID vaccines are safe for pregnant women and their unborn babies.

This story will be updated.

