Police: Man claimed to have pipe bombs during robbery of an East Oahu Bank

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who robbed an East Oahu bank.

CrimeStoppers Honolulu says just after 1:30 p.m. last week Wednesday, the suspect entered the Territorial Savings Bank in Aina Haina along West Hind Drive.

Police said the man passed the teller a note demanding money. The note also claimed he had pipe bombs in his possession, though none were seen.

The man was given an undisclosed amount of cash by the teller before fleeing the scene.

Just before this, police said the same man entered the nearby First Hawaiian Bank, stood in line and abruptly left before making it to the counter.

Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to call CrimeStoppers Honolulu at 955-8300.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, in his 30s, about 5′ 8″ to 6′ tall and about 140 to 160 pounds. He also had long sideburns, but was wearing a facemask during the incident. There were no other notable features detailed.

Tips can be submitted online via the P3 Tips mobile app, or by clicking here.

