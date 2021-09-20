Police investigating stabbing in Makiki that left 2 in critical condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a stabbing in Makiki that left a man and woman in critical condition on Sunday.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wilder Avenue and Keeaumoku Street.

According to Emergency Medical Services, paramedics treated a 29-year-old man and 28-year-old woman and transported them to the hospital with multiple stab wounds to their upper and lower torso and upper extremities.

So far, there’s no word of any arrests.

This story will be updated.

