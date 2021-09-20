Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Oklahoma schedules 1st executions in 6 years

Oklahoma sets the first executions since putting lethal injections on hold 6 years ago,...
Oklahoma sets the first executions since putting lethal injections on hold 6 years ago, following series of mishaps.(Source: Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:53 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has scheduled its first executions since the state put lethal injections on hold six years ago following a series of mishaps.

Included on the list of seven executions set Monday is Julius Jones, whose case has drawn national attention.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals scheduled Jones to die on Nov. 18 by lethal injection for the 1999 shooting death of Paul Howell.

The Edmond businessman was shot to death in front of his family during a carjacking.

The execution was scheduled despite the state parole board’s Sept. 13 recommendation that his death sentence be commuted to life imprisonment without parole.

Jones has consistently maintained that he is innocent of the death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Wikoff was a co-founder of the Aloha Freedom Coalition.
He co-founded an anti-vaccine mandate group. After catching COVID, his views changed.
Crews respond to a downed tree near Hilton Hawaiian Village.
7 people injured after large tree branch breaks off, crashes at Waikiki hotel
Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
Hawaii reports 474 new COVID cases, 12 additional fatalities
Before entering a state library, people must show their vaccine card or a negative test result,...
Name calling, property damage: Public librarians harassed over vaccine mandate enforcement
While it has been a week since Kalua was last seen, community volunteers and loved ones aren't...
Candlelight service held for missing 6-year-old as search continues more than 1 week later

Latest News

Worries about debt-engorged Chinese property developers — and the damage they could do to...
Stocks drop the most since May on worries over China, Fed
Chris Wikoff was a co-founder of the Aloha Freedom Coalition.
He co-founded an anti-vaccine mandate group. After catching COVID, his views changed.
FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
R Kelly prosecutors rest; defense calls on singer’s allies
Police are investigating a stabbing in Makiki on Sunday.
Police investigate stabbing in Makiki that left 2 in critical condition
Aerial footage shows thousands of migrants camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.
US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas