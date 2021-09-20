Forecast: Pleasant weather to hold through the week

Tributes
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:28 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure ridge north of the state will keep moderate to breezy trade winds across the region through Saturday. A typical trade wind weather pattern remains in the forecast with periods of passing showers focused mainly over windward and mountain areas of each island, and favoring the overnight to early morning hours. A weak disturbance moving in from the north will approach Kauai and Oahu on Tuesday and Wednesday. This system will move out fairly quickly and just continue to keep passing showers in the forecast.

Bumpy wind swells will roll through east facing shores through the week. Small swells arriving the NW on Monday will be boosted by a new swell Tuesday and Wednesday, with open ocean swell heights expected to peak near 5 feet. A similarly-sized NW swell is possible toward the end of the week as well. Small swells arriving from the S hemisphere are expected to get a boost around mid-week.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

