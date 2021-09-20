Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Health experts fear UN’s meeting could be COVID-19 superspreader event

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:59 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United Nations is concerned that this week’s meeting could be a COVID-19 superspreader event.

The U.N. is made up of leaders from 193 countries. On Tuesday they will meet for the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly.

The U.S. suggested some world leaders address the assembly virtually, but it appears many will ignore that advice.

The U.N. has asked that anyone who enters its chamber be vaccinated, but vaccinations are not required.

Experts note that there is an inequality of vaccine access worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 5.5 billion vaccines have been administered globally, but 73% of those doses went to just 10 countries.

While the U.N. is designated an international territory, its headquarters is in New York City.

The city has vaccine and mask mandates in place, including one that requires proof of vaccination to enter indoor venues.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Wikoff was a co-founder of the Aloha Freedom Coalition.
He co-founded an anti-vax mandate group. Then he caught COVID, and his views changed
Crews respond to a downed tree near Hilton Hawaiian Village.
7 people injured after large tree branch breaks off, crashes at Waikiki hotel
Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
Hawaii reports 474 new COVID cases, 12 additional fatalities
Before entering a state library, people must show their vaccine card or a negative test result,...
Name calling, property damage: Public librarians harassed over vaccine mandate enforcement
While it has been a week since Kalua was last seen, community volunteers and loved ones aren't...
Candlelight service held for missing 6-year-old as search continues more than 1 week later

Latest News

Newport News schools spokeswoman Michelle Price said by telephone that there was...
Police investigate shooting at Virginia high school
FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
Prosecutors wrap up as R Kelly trial moves into next stage
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
While it has been a week since Kalua was last seen, community volunteers and loved ones aren't...
Candlelight service held for missing 6-year-old as search continues more than 1 week later
Officers are at the scene of a shooting in Houston on Monday. An officer died and another was...
Houston officer dead, another injured while serving warrant