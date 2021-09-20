Candlelight services planned for missing 6-year-old as search stretches into seventh day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunday marks one week since 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was last seen at her family’s Waimanalo home.

The search has uncovered few solid leads over the last week as dozens of community volunteers work alongside authorities looking high and low for any sign of the young girl.

Sunday evening, the community is invited to participate in a candlelight service after search efforts conclude for the day. Volunteers will gather from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at command center at the Waimanalo District Park.

Participants are asked to bring their own candles.

For families unable to make it out to Waimanalo, another service is planned in Kapolei during the same time fronting fronting Ka Makana Alii along Kapolei Parkway.

At last check Sunday, there were no new developments in the search for Kalua.

This story will be updated.

