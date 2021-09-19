Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘Technical issue’ causes widespread Spectrum cable outage for Hawaii customers

Spectrum logo
Spectrum logo(Source: Spectrum)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:12 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Spectrum said it is working to restore cable to hundreds of customers across Hawaii following an outage Saturday morning.

The cable outage started at around 10 a.m., leaving customers unable to watch scheduled television programs for hours.

In a statement, Spectrum said:

“A technical issue is causing a temporary disruption of video services for customers in Hawaii. Our engineers are working to restore service as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience to our customers.”

Spectrum has not provided a timeline on when cable will be restored but said they are currently working to fix the issue.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were out for a fifth day in Waimanalo on Friday in the search for 6-year-old Isabella...
As search for missing 6-year-old continues, police say many ‘unanswered questions’ remain
Three HPD officers are under investigation for allegedly causing and then fleeing the scene of...
Criminal probe launched into 3 HPD officers suspected of causing, fleeing scene of near-fatal crash
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii sees 15 additional COVID fatalities, in deadliest day since pandemic began
The search for Isabella "Ariel" Kalua continued into a fourth day on Thursday.
Attorney: Missing girl’s adoptive family ‘fully cooperative’ with police
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk

Latest News

Crews respond to a downed tree near Hilton Hawaiian Village.
7 people injured after large tree branch breaks off, crashes at Waikiki hotel
Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
Hawaii reports 569 new COVID cases, 8 additional fatalities
A patron fills out a contact tracing form at SkyBox Tap House in Waikiki after showing her...
Vaccination card checks at businesses run smoothly, but there’s some pushback
Vaccination card checks at businesses run smoothly, but there’s some pushback
Vaccination card checks at businesses run smoothly, but there’s some pushback