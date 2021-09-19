‘Technical issue’ causes widespread Spectrum cable outage for Hawaii customers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Spectrum said it is working to restore cable to hundreds of customers across Hawaii following an outage Saturday morning.

The cable outage started at around 10 a.m., leaving customers unable to watch scheduled television programs for hours.

In a statement, Spectrum said:

“A technical issue is causing a temporary disruption of video services for customers in Hawaii. Our engineers are working to restore service as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience to our customers.”

Spectrum has not provided a timeline on when cable will be restored but said they are currently working to fix the issue.

This story will be updated.

