Lifeguard towers at 2 Oahu beaches closed due to staffing shortage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two lifeguard towers at popular Oahu beaches are unstaffed Sunday as Ocean Safety deals with staffing shortages.

Towers 4B at Sandy Beach and 6A at Waimanalo Beach Park were closed Sunday. Officials said lifeguards will be patrolling in mobile response vehicles, but if beachgoers experience an emergency, they should call 911.

[Read a previous report: Staffing shortage could force temporary closure of lifeguard towers on Oahu]

Ocean Safety officials previously said the staffing shortage stems from an increase in daytime coverage required under a 2019 order. It requires Oahu lifeguards to be on duty from dawn to dusk.

Ocean Safety staffs 41 lifeguard towers around Oahu. They urge the public to swim at life-guarded beaches only.

Officials are reportedly planning for the next tryout and recruit class to increase staffing.

