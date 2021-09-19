Breezy trade winds to pull back a little

The occasionally gusty trade winds of the past few days will ease up a tad Sunday and Monday, but are expected to pick up again late Tuesday and Wednesday. There won’t be any organized rainmakers in the neighborhood, but there will be some incoming cloud bands that will bring some showers for windward and mauka areas from time to time.

There may be a few more showers Tuesday as an upper level disturbance drops down to the west of the islands, which might bring a heavy shower or two o over Kauai and maybe Oahu. However, conditions are expected to remain rather stable, so the chances of that happening are pretty small right now.

On the ocean, a small craft advisory is up for most Hawaiian waters until 6 a.m. Sunday, but the advisory will remain posted for the usual winder waters around Maui County and the Big Island until 6 p.m. Sunday.

In surf, medium-period background swells will keep some small waves coming in for south-facing shores for the next few days. A small northwest swell could bring some chest-high sets to north and west shores Sunday, while a few days of the gusty trades will keep rough and choppy surf for east shores.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.