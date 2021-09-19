‘Bows football unable to top defending Mountain West champs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy will stay in the Golden State for another year.

Despite a strong start, the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors were unable to hold on to an early lead, falling to the San Jose State Spartans Saturday 17 to 13 in a nail-biter in Manoa.

Junior quarterback Chevan Cordeiro led the ‘Bows with 242 yards passing against the defending Mountain West champs.

The game has taken on special meaning for the conference rivals in the past 3 years, with the winner staking claim to the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy.

“When I first got here, when I walked in the office, the first thing I saw was that trophy sitting there. And we need to get that trophy back,” UH Head Coach Todd Graham said earlier this week.

Dick Tomey led the football programs at both UH (1977-1986) and San Jose State (2005-2009) for periods of his storied career before passing away in 2019.

Win the loss, the ‘Bows fell to 1-3 on the season.

Next Saturday, they’ll hit the road for a matchup against New Mexico State.

Kick off in Las Cruces is set for 2 P.M. Hawaii time.

This story may be updated.

