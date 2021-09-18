Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

From tai chi to archery, city to resume parks and recreation classes for Oahu residents

City parks and recreation activities/FILE
City parks and recreation activities/FILE
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:11 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following a long-awaited return, the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation announced Friday that it will once again hold classes starting in the fall.

The city said it is offering a wide variety of classes in-person and online, ranging from outdoor activities such as tai chi and archery to talk story sessions.

Officials said a majority of the classes are free of charge and those interested can register online. For classes that require payment, residents must register in-person at the park where the class is located.

The city said classes will resume as part of the Safe Access Oahu Program.

Organizers said they will be following gathering protocols and will require participants to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter indoor facilities.

Classes are scheduled to start on Oct. 4 but online registration begins Monday.

For more information and a list of classes being offered, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three HPD officers are under investigation for allegedly causing and then fleeing the scene of...
Criminal probe launched into 3 HPD officers suspected of causing, fleeing scene of near-fatal crash
The search for Isabella "Ariel" Kalua continued into a fourth day on Thursday.
Attorney: Missing girl’s adoptive family ‘fully cooperative’ with police
Acting Assistant Chief Stephen Gerona continues to rise through the ranks despite being...
Despite complaints and lawsuits, high-ranking ‘bully’ commander at HPD keeps getting promoted
Police and the FBI are continuing the search for Isabella Kalua, a missing 6-year-old Waimanalo...
Foster care expert says missing 6-year-old’s adoptive placement raises red flags
The US Coast Guard encountered Chinese warships near Alaska's Aleutian Islands last month.
Chinese state-run newspaper claims warships could ‘soon’ near Hawaii

Latest News

Kauai Police HNN
Kauai man armed with knives arrested for allegedly threatening to kill people
A patron fills out a contact tracing form at SkyBox Tap House in Waikiki after showing her...
Vaccination card checks at businesses run smoothly, but there’s some pushback
AAron "Moose" Reichert (kneeling on the left) has donated hundreds of free bicycle repairs to...
Maui bicycle shop spreads joy amid pandemic ― one free repair at a time
Coast Guard File Image
Crews suspend search for missing California snorkeler near Molokini Crater