Red flag warning extended as gusty winds, low humidity increase fire risk along with a small craft advisory

A brush fire in Waimea on the Big Island earlier this summer.
A brush fire in Waimea on the Big Island earlier this summer.(County of Hawaii)
By Jennifer Robbins
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds continue to pick up and dominate the forecast. A red flag warning has been extended until 6 p.m. Saturday for leeward areas of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui and the Big Island, as gusty winds and low humidity levels are forecast, increasing the risk for fires to spread quickly.

The National Weather Service said east to northeast trade winds are expected to increase to 20 to 25 miles per hour in the afternoon, while humidity will decrease to 35 to 45 percent.

The warning does not predict an increase in the start of new fires, but the combination of warm temperatures, strong winds and low humidity can make any fires that occur spread more rapidly.

Many of the leeward portions of the islands are also in drought conditions, which raises the threat for fires to spread.

Locally strong trades will weaken during the latter half of the weekend with moderate trades then persisting through next week. Showers will mainly be focused over windward and mauka areas during this time. Surf will also be rough.

