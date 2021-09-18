Tributes
Oahu man, woman accused of robbing Nanakuli game room face up to life in prison

In July 2020, police arrested the man and woman at an illegal game room on Keaulana Avenue.
In July 2020, police arrested the man and woman at an illegal game room on Keaulana Avenue.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:42 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal grand jury indicted an Oahu man and woman Thursday for allegedly robbing a Nanakuli game room at gunpoint.

The US Attorney’s Office said 26-year-old Makoa Wilson and 30-year-old Jessica Lorrin are accused of committing armed robbery at an illegal game room on Keaulana Avenue back in July 2020.

The pair was also charged with possessing and intending to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and for owning a “ghost gun,” which is a firearm that can be assembled at home.

Wilson and Lorrin were also charged for possessing ammunition after receiving a felony conviction.

If convicted, they can each face up to life in prison for drug trafficking with a minimum sentence of 10 years, a maximum of 20 years in prison for armed robbery, and up to 10 years in prison for possession of ammunition.

The US Attorney’s Office said it is committed to combatting these types of crimes and praised the work of Homeland Security and the Honolulu Police Department in the investigation.

