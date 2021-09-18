Tributes
As search for missing 6-year-old girl continues, police say many ‘unanswered questions’ remain

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:27 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police on Friday said they can’t rule out foul play in the disappearance of 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua because many “unanswered questions” remain.

Meanwhile, HPD Lt. Deena Thoemmes said in a news briefing that a multi-agency search for the girl would continue for an undetermined period of time, including in and around a canal area near Bellows Beach where a plastic bag of what witnesses described as toys and personal belongings were found.

IThoemmes said it’s too early to determine if the items were related to the case.

When asked about why foul play hasn’t been ruled out, she said, “There’s so much things that we need to find answers to.”

“I think if more of the people who know the child, know the family, even the family members come forward and give us a statement or share their side of anything that has to do with Isabella then I think maybe we could rule it (foul play) out, but at this time we can’t.”

Friday was the fifth day of the search for Isabella. And despite multiple agencies and an army of volunteers looking for the Waimanalo girl, there has been no sign of her.

Earlier on Friday, Isabella’s adoptive family said through a lawyer that they were fully cooperating with the police ― disputing claims from HPD that some family members were not cooperative.

Attorney William Harrison also said the Kalua family is remaining in their home rather than getting involved in ongoing search efforts “so as not to detract from the efforts and for safety concerns.”

The family, he said, had received online death threats since Isabella was reported missing.

“They have given multiple statements to authorities and have agreed to meet with and give an additional recorded statement,” he said, adding the family has “not given up hope.”

“This is a loving family,” said Harrison, who is also a family friend.

He added Isabella had a history of getting up in the middle of the night and going outside in the yard to sleep. “They’ve been targets of people out there who claim that they have done things. I’ve been with the Kaluas when they’ve been with their kids and there is nothing like that going on,” he said.

Isabella "Ariel" Kalua, 6, was reported missing Monday.
This story will be updated.

