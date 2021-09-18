Tributes
Lifeguard terminated for refusing to comply with city’s vaccine mandate

FILE
FILE(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:06 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu lifeguard was terminated Friday for refusing to comply with the city’s vaccine mandate, a spokesperson confirmed.

The Honolulu Ocean Safety employee “refused to complete the required attestation form and refused the weekly testing,” Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokesperson Shayne Enright said.

Under the city’s mandate, employees are required to attest that they are vaccinated against COVID or file a medical or religious exemption.

Ocean Safety is dealing with a staffing shortage, but Enright said the employee’s termination did not result in a tower closure Friday.

“Ocean Safety, along with all government agencies continue to be impacted by the pandemic whether it be with exposures or illness due to the virus,” Enright said.

“We continue to encourage all of our employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.”

