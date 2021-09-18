Kauai man armed with knives arrested for allegedly threatening to kill people

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police arrested a 54-year-old man Friday morning after he allegedly threatened to kill people in a Kapaa neighborhood.

Authorities took Peter James Rose into custody at around 8:30 a.m. near Kapaa Elementary School.

Officials said they received multiple calls that Rose was carrying knives in each hand while walking naked along Iiwi, Pelehu and Nunu roads.

He was reportedly yelling for people to stay inside their homes or he would start killing them.

Officers shortly arrived at the scene and were able to arrest the man without further incident.

Police transported Rose to Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Rose is charged with terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.

His bail is set at $2,000.

An investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (808) 241-1711.

This story may be updated.

