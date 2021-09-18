Hawaii reports 569 new COVID cases, 8 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 569 new COVID infections on Saturday and eight additional deaths.

The death toll from the virus now stands at 702.

The fatalities Saturday continue what has been the deadliest period of the pandemic in Hawaii.

In this month alone, Hawaii has recorded 113 deaths.

The state has reported 81 deaths in the last 14 days.

And in the last seven days, 53 deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic has risen to 75,006.

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

367 were on Oahu

79 on Hawaii Island

50 on Maui

46 on Kauai

6 on Molokai

2 on Lanai

There were also 19 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 7,982 cases reported.

Some 66.1% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 74.6% have received at least one dose.

