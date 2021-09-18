Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 569 new COVID cases, 8 additional fatalities

Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:11 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 569 new COVID infections on Saturday and eight additional deaths.

The death toll from the virus now stands at 702.

The fatalities Saturday continue what has been the deadliest period of the pandemic in Hawaii.

  • In this month alone, Hawaii has recorded 113 deaths.
  • The state has reported 81 deaths in the last 14 days.
  • And in the last seven days, 53 deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic has risen to 75,006.

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

  • 367 were on Oahu
  • 79 on Hawaii Island
  • 50 on Maui
  • 46 on Kauai
  • 6 on Molokai
  • 2 on Lanai

There were also 19 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 7,982 cases reported.

Some 66.1% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 74.6% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three HPD officers are under investigation for allegedly causing and then fleeing the scene of...
Criminal probe launched into 3 HPD officers suspected of causing, fleeing scene of near-fatal crash
The search for Isabella "Ariel" Kalua continued into a fourth day on Thursday.
Attorney: Missing girl’s adoptive family ‘fully cooperative’ with police
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii sees 15 additional COVID fatalities, in deadliest day since pandemic began
Police were out for a fifth day in Waimanalo on Friday in the search for 6-year-old Isabella...
As search for missing 6-year-old continues, police say many ‘unanswered questions’ remain
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk

Latest News

A patron fills out a contact tracing form at SkyBox Tap House in Waikiki after showing her...
Vaccination card checks at businesses run smoothly, but there’s some pushback
The rules require that restaurant workers be vaccinated or provide weekly negative COVID tests.
Some Maui restaurants struggle to find employees amid vaccine-or-test mandate
FILE
Lifeguard terminated for refusing to comply with city’s vaccine mandate
Dr. Sarah Kemble will host the public conference to answer questions about the vaccine, booster...
AARP to hold telephone forum for kupuna to ask questions about COVID booster shots