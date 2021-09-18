Hanauma Bay extends visitation hours for kamaaina without reservation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city announced Friday that it is extending the hours for Hawaii residents to enter Hanauma Bay without a reservation.

Kamaaina can now visit the nature preserve without a reservation from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., Wednesdays through Sundays.

Previously, the window for residents was only until 8 a.m.

Reservations are required for visiting the popular attraction at all other times of the day.

Hanauma Bay is closed to the public on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The extension of hours for Hawaii residents is part of the city’s pilot program to boost local visitation by offering a designated time slot for kamaaina to enjoy Hanauma Bay without a reservation.

For more information or to make a reservation, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.