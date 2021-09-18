Tributes
David Tautofi no longer head coach of Kaimuki football

(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:04 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - David Tautofi has been relieved of his duties as the head coach of Kaimuki Football ahead of the 2021 OIA season.

The Kaimuki Youth Development Organization — Tautofi is the executive director — said in a press release on Friday that Kaimuki High School parted ways with Tautofi ahead of the fall season.

The release says that school administration met with coach on August 31st to inform him of the split due to “non-complience of school policies.”

Despite not playing a season in 2020, coach Tautofi led efforts with his team to help the community during the pandemic — including numerous food drives.

During his tenure with the Bulldogs, Tautofi led the Green and Gold to a 27-16 record in five seasons despite low roster numbers every year.

Most prominently, Tautofi led the Bulldogs to an OIA Division II Championship, en route to being named Hawaii Coach of the Year by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

In the release, Tautofi says that he is unsure of the future of Kaimuki football, but recommends that for the support of the athletes, the new head coach retain the current coaching staff at least through this season.

