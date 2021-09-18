‘Bows open Mountain West play against San Jose State, with “Dick Tomey Legacy” Trophy on the line

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After winning just one of their first three games to start their season, UH begins Mountain West conference play this weekend against San Jose State and as the ‘Bows say, there’s no better way to start than against the defending champs.

“Conference games is what really matters to win the Mountain West Championship.” Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro told reporters. “So I mean right now we really got to focus.”

Hawaii returns to Manoa after falling last weekend to Oregon State, a game in which the UH offense started coming alive late thanks to Cordeiro becoming more and more comfortable with his playmakers.

“We just believe in each other, were all trusting the process.” Cordeiro said. “Were all believing in coach Bo and his offensive play calling and I mean we have nothing to lose, so were just going out there, just playing our game, just playing free and just having fun.”

On the other side of the ball, the defense has continued to struggle in the run game and this week looks to be an even bigger challenge as Hawaii will start without linebacker Darius Muasau, who will miss the first half against SJSU — after getting a targeting penalty last Saturday.

“Sucks he’s not there but right now we just got to focus on the guys we have right now.” Justus Tavai said. “Its nothing new, we always have the backup guy ready, so I know his backup is going to be in there and you know just going to go all out and should be good.”

{This game also has more on the line than just a win as Hawaii is looking to reclaim possession of the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy after losing it to the Spartans last year at Aloha Stadium.

The Trophy was created back in 2019 following the legendary coach’s passing, honoring the legacy of Dick Tomey who brought countless memories to both programs and head coach Todd Graham is determined to get it back in Manoa for his long time friend and mentor.

“When I first got here, when I walked in the office that’s the first thing I seen was that trophy sitting there and we need to get that trophy back.” Coach Graham said.

Kick off from Manoa is set for 6:30 p.m. HST on Fox Sports 1.

