AARP to hold telephone forum for kupuna to ask questions about COVID booster shots

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - To provide kupuna with more information about COVID booster shots, AARP Hawaii is holding a telephone forum featuring the state’s leading epidemiologist.

Dr. Sarah Kemble will host the public conference to answer questions about the vaccine, booster shots and how to get them. She will also provide the latest details about the state’s plan to distribute the vaccine.

The “Should I get a COVID-19 Booster Shot?” Telephone Town Hall will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in joining the forum can register by going to vekeo.com/aarphawaii.

Those who register will get a call on the day of the event asking them to participate. People can also call (833) 305-0175 on Sept. 22 to join.

The forum will also be streamed on the AARP Hawaii Facebook page and questions can be asked in the Facebook comments.

For more information, click here.

