7 people injured after large tree branch breaks off, crashes in Waikiki

Crews respond to a downed tree near Hilton Hawaiian Village.
Crews respond to a downed tree near Hilton Hawaiian Village.(REBEKAH ELLIS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:35 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews are responding to a collapse of a large tree branch in Waikiki that injured at least seven people, including four who are in serious condition.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a large branch of a banyan tree came crashing down at around 12:15 p.m. at the Hilton Hawaiian Village.

Officials said seven people suffered multiple injuries, including serious head injuries and multiple abrasions.

EMS said four of the seven patients were treated and transported to a nearby hospital.

Among those seriously injured was a 50-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman, a 28-year-old woman and another woman whose age was not disclosed.

The three others were evaluated at scene and refused to be transported.

Details regarding what caused the branch to fall is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

