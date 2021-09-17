Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Odette forms off mid-Atlantic coast

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:30 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Odette has formed off the mid-Atlantic coast and is expected to weaken Saturday night as it approaches eastern Canada.

Odette was traveling to the northeast Friday evening at 15 mph and was located about 225 miles southeast of Cape May, New Jersey. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecasters say swells generated by the storm are affecting parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and will cause dangerous conditions off the coasts of the Northeast U.S. and parts of Canada over the weekend.

No tropical storm warnings or watches have been issued.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three HPD officers are under investigation for allegedly causing and then fleeing the scene of...
Criminal probe launched into 3 HPD officers suspected of causing, fleeing scene of near-fatal crash
Acting Assistant Chief Stephen Gerona continues to rise through the ranks despite being...
Despite complaints and lawsuits, high-ranking ‘bully’ commander at HPD keeps getting promoted
The search for Isabella "Ariel" Kalua continued into a fourth day on Thursday.
Attorney for missing girl’s adoptive family disputes claims they’re not cooperating with police
The US Coast Guard encountered Chinese warships near Alaska's Aleutian Islands last month.
Chinese state-run newspaper claims warships could ‘soon’ near Hawaii
Police and the FBI are continuing the search for Isabella Kalua, a missing 6-year-old Waimanalo...
Foster care expert says missing 6-year-old’s adoptive placement raises red flags

Latest News

The search for Isabella "Ariel" Kalua continued into a fourth day on Thursday.
Attorney for missing girl’s adoptive family disputes claims they’re not cooperating with police
The FDA approves COVID vaccine boosters for older, high-risk Americans.
FDA approves COVID vaccine boosters for older, high-risk Americans
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk
FDA vaccine advisers debate the need for COVID booster shots.
Boosters won't end pandemic