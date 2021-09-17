Tributes
Red flag warning posted as gusty winds, low humidity increase fire risk

A brush fire in Waimea on the Big Island earlier this summer.
A brush fire in Waimea on the Big Island earlier this summer.(County of Hawaii)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A red flag warning has been issued until 6 p.m. Friday for leeward areas of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui and the Big Island, as gusty winds and low humidity levels are forecast, increasing the risk for fires to spread quickly.

The National Weather Service said east to northeast trade winds are expected to increase to 20 to 25 miles per hour in the afternoon, while humidity will decrease to 35 to 45 percent.

The warning does not predict an increase in the start of new fires, but the combination of warm temperatures, strong winds and low humidity can make any fires that occur spread more rapidly.

Many of the leeward portions of the islands are also in drought conditions, which raises the threat for fires to spread.

