Hawaii sees 15 additional COVID fatalities in deadliest day since pandemic began

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 15 additional COVID fatalities on Friday, the highest single-day total for COVID deaths since the pandemic began.

The death toll from the virus now stands at 694. In this month alone, Hawaii has recorded 105 deaths.

The state also reported 581 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 74,437.

Of the new infections reported Friday:

369 were on Oahu

89 on Hawaii Island

69 on Maui

39 on Kauai

1 on Molokai

There were also 14 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The state provided the following information on deaths:

Maui

1 Male, 70-79 yrs, hospitalized

Hawaii

1 Male, 40-49 yrs, hospitalized

1 Female, 50-59 yrs, hospitalized

1 Female, 60-69 yrs, hospitalized

2 Female, 70-79 yrs, hospitalized

1 Female, 80+ yrs, hospitalized

Oahu

1 Male, 30-39 yrs, died at home

1 Male, 50-59 yrs, hospitalized

2 Females, 60-69 yrs, hospitalized

1 Male, 70-79 yrs, hospitalized

2 Males, 80+ yrs, hospitalized

1 Females, 80+ yrs, hospitalized

Over the last 14 days, there have been 8,285 cases reported, which are considered “active” across the state.

Some 66.1% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 74.6% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

