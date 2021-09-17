Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii sees 15 additional COVID fatalities in deadliest day since pandemic began

The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test for inter-island travel.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:10 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 15 additional COVID fatalities on Friday, the highest single-day total for COVID deaths since the pandemic began.

The death toll from the virus now stands at 694. In this month alone, Hawaii has recorded 105 deaths.

The state also reported 581 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 74,437.

Of the new infections reported Friday:

  • 369 were on Oahu
  • 89 on Hawaii Island
  • 69 on Maui
  • 39 on Kauai
  • 1 on Molokai

There were also 14 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The state provided the following information on deaths:

Maui

1 Male, 70-79 yrs, hospitalized

Hawaii

1 Male, 40-49 yrs, hospitalized

1 Female, 50-59 yrs, hospitalized

1 Female, 60-69 yrs, hospitalized

2 Female, 70-79 yrs, hospitalized

1 Female, 80+ yrs, hospitalized

Oahu

1 Male, 30-39 yrs, died at home

1 Male, 50-59 yrs, hospitalized

2 Females, 60-69 yrs, hospitalized

1 Male, 70-79 yrs, hospitalized

2 Males, 80+ yrs, hospitalized

1 Females, 80+ yrs, hospitalized

Over the last 14 days, there have been 8,285 cases reported, which are considered “active” across the state.

Some 66.1% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 74.6% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three HPD officers are under investigation for allegedly causing and then fleeing the scene of...
Criminal probe launched into 3 HPD officers suspected of causing, fleeing scene of near-fatal crash
Acting Assistant Chief Stephen Gerona continues to rise through the ranks despite being...
Despite complaints and lawsuits, high-ranking ‘bully’ commander at HPD keeps getting promoted
The search for Isabella "Ariel" Kalua continued into a fourth day on Thursday.
Authorities investigate contents of bag found during search for missing 6-year-old
The US Coast Guard encountered Chinese warships near Alaska's Aleutian Islands last month.
Chinese state-run newspaper claims warships could ‘soon’ near Hawaii
Police and the FBI are continuing the search for Isabella Kalua, a missing 6-year-old Waimanalo...
Foster care expert says missing 6-year-old’s adoptive placement raises red flags

Latest News

People lined up for testing at the airport on Friday.
LIST: Free testing sites available statewide amid COVID surge
When the COVID vaccines first rolled out, Kaneohe resident Tracie Poyer and her husband decided...
Kaneohe family: Experiencing COVID firsthand erased our vaccine hesitancy
Despite some kinks in the system, state’s SMART Health Card reaches over 100K uploads
COVID testing/FILE
DOH: 2 COVID clusters at schools on Kauai, Maui led to roughly 70 infections