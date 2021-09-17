Hawaii artist teams up with top guitar maker for limited edition (playable) art

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Hawaii’s Heather Brown puts colors on canvas she creates some cool paintings. Customers from all over the world buy her surf-themed artwork.

“I want people to look at my art and get that goosebump feeling of like, ‘Whoa, this is such a beautiful landscape, Hawaii is such a gorgeous place.’ I just try to capture that,” she said.

Brown’s style is bold with a pop art feel, but she never dreamed her art would be featured on a musical instrument.

“I was so excited when Fender contacted me,” she said.

Fender is one the world’s top guitar manufacturers. The company commissioned Brown to produce a painting that would grace the face of its new signature line of Esquire models.

She was stoked.

“I was thinking, how would I like it to look when someone’s playing on stage, the colors I’d like to see and the feeling it would have. I painted it on canvas and then sent it off to them and they put it all together,” she said.

It didn’t take long to choose the right look and feel for Fender. The ocean scene combines blues, greens and browns.

“They only made 15 in a limited edition,” she said. “It only was sold in Japan. It was hugely popular. They actually sold out all of them in the first hour.”

She couldn’t believe it. then she started getting messages.

“I was blown away, but then I felt bad because a lot of people contacted me and said, ‘I want to buy one.’ I said, ‘I’m sorry, there’s nothing I can do. They’re all gone,’” she said.

Her artwork appears on her own clothing line, and she has worked on projects for Rip Curl and Reebok. But her collaboration with the famous guitar maker is definitely a highlight moment and a perfect fit. She would love to do it again.

“I love music. When I make art I listen to music. My husband plays guitar and he makes music so I was really excited to do something like this,” she said.

