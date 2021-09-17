Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds with spotty showers due in for the weekend

Forecast: Breezy winds with spotty showers heading in for the weekend
Forecast: Breezy winds with spotty showers heading in for the weekend
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:45 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drier than normal trade wind weather and breezy conditions are expected through Friday, with a considerable amount of high cloud cover continuing to stream overhead. Breezy trades will continue Friday night and Saturday, while trade showers increase and high clouds diminish. Moderate to breezy trades will then prevail Sunday through late next week, along with fairly typical windward and mauka favored showers and the occasionally leeward spillover.

A very small south pulse is possible Friday. The next small south swell is timed to arrive toward the middle of next week. A small, medium period northwest swell is expected to reach the islands late Saturday into Sunday to then be followed by a series of slightly larger, medium period northwest swells through next week. East facing shore surf experienced a steady increase throughout the day today with the return of fresh trades.

