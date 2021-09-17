Tributes
Episode 79: When Marvel Meets Maui with Janice Cretton

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:15 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week on ‘Muthaship,’ we’re talking story with Janice Cretton ― the mother of Marvel movie director Destin Daniel Cretton, who just released “Shang Chi and The Legend of the 10 Rings” to global audiences!

Janice shares what it was like raising Destin and his five siblings in their Haiku, Maui home and talks about how he showed a deep interest at an early age in video cameras and film making. His passion would grow and blossom at college in San Diego, where he graduated from film school and started making his first short movies, which won national recognition and awards.

“Shang Chi” continues to break records, holding the number one spot at the box office for two weeks in a row and boasting the honor of being the most-watched new release during the pandemic. Listen now, wherever you download podcasts!

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

