Episode 79: When Marvel Meets Maui with Janice Cretton

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week on ‘Muthaship,’ we’re talking story with Janice Cretton ― the mother of Marvel movie director Destin Daniel Cretton, who just released “Shang Chi and The Legend of the 10 Rings” to global audiences!

Janice shares what it was like raising Destin and his five siblings in their Haiku, Maui home and talks about how he showed a deep interest at an early age in video cameras and film making. His passion would grow and blossom at college in San Diego, where he graduated from film school and started making his first short movies, which won national recognition and awards.

“Shang Chi” continues to break records, holding the number one spot at the box office for two weeks in a row and boasting the honor of being the most-watched new release during the pandemic. Listen now, wherever you download podcasts!

