Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

DOH: 2 COVID clusters at schools on Kauai, Maui led to roughly 70 infections

COVID testing/FILE
COVID testing/FILE(Audrey McAvoy | AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:01 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In its latest cluster report, the state Department of Health said it investigated two COVID outbreaks at educational settings on Kauai and Maui.

The Health Department said 45 infections stemmed from an unnamed independent school on Kauai in August. Officials said the school was not strictly following mask mandates.

DOH said 27 students and teachers tested positive for the virus, which then led to the infection of 18 close contacts.

Following the outbreak, the school paused in-person learning as the virus spread among several grade levels. Officials said during the closure, the school worked to improve its COVID safety protocols by implementing mitigation strategies.

The other COVID outbreak was reported at a Maui public elementary school, which led to 26 infections. But only three of those cases were linked to exposure at the school.

Health investigators said 23 of those who tested positive for the virus were infected by a household member who was primarily exposed to COVID during summer camps, at work or at places of worship.

DOH said because the student population at the school is younger than 12 years old, students are not eligible for the vaccine, leaving them vulnerable to the virus.

Furthermore, the school reported that only 60% of its staff are vaccinated.

Officials said two people who were infected attended school despite having COVID symptoms.

As schools continue to see a growing number of cases, the state urges students and staff to stay home when they feel sick and get tested.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The US Coast Guard encountered Chinese warships near Alaska's Aleutian Islands last month.
Chinese state-run newspaper claims warships could ‘soon’ near Hawaii
Acting Assistant Chief Stephen Gerona continues to rise through the ranks despite being...
Despite complaints and lawsuits, high-ranking ‘bully’ commander at HPD keeps getting promoted
As the Safe Access Oahu program begins, the city's testing efforts see a major uptick.
Safe Access Oahu testing has some unvaccinated visitors wishing they’d gotten the shot
Police and the FBI are continuing the search for Isabelle Kalua, a missing 6-year-old Waimanalo...
Intense search for missing 6-year-old enters 4th day with no signs of the child
The search continues for 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, who was last seen Sunday night.
Loved ones remain hopeful as search for missing 6-year-old in Waimanalo stretches into third day

Latest News

Bricille Wallace was struggling to breathe earlier this month as she picked up her phone,...
‘Brah, be akamai!’: Kauai woman’s message about COVID carelessness goes viral
‘Brah, be akamai!’: Kauai woman’s message about COVID carelessness goes viral
‘Brah, be akamai!’: Kauai woman’s message about COVID carelessness goes viral
When the vaccines first rolled out, Kaneohe resident Tracie Poyer and her husband decided to...
Kaneohe family: Experiencing COVID firsthand erased our vaccine hesitancy
COVID Consult: Dr. Kaohimanu Dang Akiona answers your coronavirus vaccine questions
COVID Consult: Dr. Kaohimanu Dang Akiona answers your coronavirus vaccine questions