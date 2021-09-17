Despite some kinks in the system, state’s SMART Health Card reaches over 100K uploads

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Since the launch of the state’s new SMART Health Card program on Friday, officials said more than 101,000 people have registered their vaccination information onto the digital platform.

The state Office of Enterprise Technology Services said while a majority were able to successfully upload their information, 25% of people were not able to.

Officials said this could be due to inconsistencies with profile information, the card itself or even listing a third shot.

ETS said individuals who received shots through federal entities — such as the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, etc. — as well as some who received shots from certain nursing facilities will not be able to obtain a SMART Health Card because information cannot be verified through the state’s database.

However, those who cannot use the digital platform can still show the original, hard-copy or photos of vaccine cards at businesses.

The state created the voluntary program to prevent the use of fake vaccine cards and to make vaccine information more portable without having to carry a physical card.

Users whose information is successfully verified will receive a QR code that can be scanned by businesses using a free app on any smart phone.

The program came as the city’s Safe Access Oahu and Maui County’s Safer Outside COVID mandates went into effect.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.