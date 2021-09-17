Central Middle School to be renamed in honor of cherished Hawaiian princess

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Board of Education Thursday approved the name of Central Middle School to be changed back to its original moniker, Keelikolani Middle School.

Officials said the school’s name honors Princess Ruth Keelikolani, whose palace once stood on the grounds of the campus off Queen Emma Street.

A building on campus still bears the princess’s name.

Keelikolani was once said to be the wealthiest land owner in all of Hawaii and even persuaded the goddess Pele from destroying Hilo.

School leaders and community members said they had been working since 2019 to make the switch.

“In the 1930s, because people couldn’t pronounce the name, they changed it back to Central,” said the school’s principal, Joseph Passantino. “So the significance is huge, especially for the staff who’s dedicated over two years to give her that duty and honor.”

Passantino said a large mural at the school honoring Princess Keelikolani is in the works and will be finished in time to celebrate her birthday on Feb. 9.

“As we continue to learn more about our school’s history, it became clear that changing the name of the school to Keelikolani Middle School would solidify and celebrate the school’s proud history and profound connection to a cherished alii,” Passantino added.

