Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘Brah, be akamai!’: Kauai woman’s message about COVID carelessness goes viral

Bricille Wallace was struggling to breathe earlier this month as she picked up her phone,...
Bricille Wallace was struggling to breathe earlier this month as she picked up her phone, opened up her Facebook app and started a livestream video.(Bricille Wallace)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:06 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bricille Wallace was struggling to breathe earlier this month as she picked up her phone, opened up her Facebook app and started a livestream video.

Despite suffering from symptoms of COVID, the 46-year-old Kauai woman was determined to send a very clear message.

And now her video ― about the importance of isolating and testing after you’ve been exposed to COVID ― is getting traction around the state.

“If you even think you have the smallest, possibility of being exposed or you have the tiniest possibility of being around someone who might have been exposed, brah, be akamai!” she said, in the video.

Wallace, who is vaccinated, caught COVID from her husband. He’s a tattoo artist, and he got it from a client who was exposed but didn’t tell anyone when she came in for a tattoo appointment.

“Sorry, but that’s absolutely 150% fricken dumb,” Wallace said.

“As soon as you might be exposed, isolate your damn self!”

A third person, the owner of the tattoo shop, also got infected. “Shame on you for not even mentioning it! Excuse my language, but yes I am pissed!”

COVID hit Wallace’s husband, a stroke survivor, especially hard.

He couldn’t breathe and was rushed to the ER.

“I get anti-mask people, I get people saying COVID is a conspiracy. It’s completely up to you guys. You get your opinions, I get facts,” said Wallace in the Facebook video, wiping away tears. “This is a fact. COVID sucks yo and right now, it’s just spreading. It’s hitting people we know and we love.”

Wallace and her husband are now recovered but deal with the virus’ lingering effects.

Her video got more than 10,000 views and she’s gotten hundreds of messages from people saying they too were infected by someone who was careless.

“Only us, only us can stop the spread of this,” said Wallace.

It’s a message worth repeating, especially since COVID has just recently devastated her ohana once more. “A cousin of mine got it and he has health issues and he pretty much made a video saying goodbye to the family. It’s so important that we take this seriously,” pleaded Wallace.

Wallace says her cousin also caught COVID by someone who wasn’t truthful about being sick.

Wallace’s husband, who was unvaccinated, is now going to get the shot. She’s encouraging others to get vaccinated to decrease the risk of severe COVID symptoms and hospitalization.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The US Coast Guard encountered Chinese warships near Alaska's Aleutian Islands last month.
Chinese state-run newspaper claims warships could ‘soon’ near Hawaii
Acting Assistant Chief Stephen Gerona continues to rise through the ranks despite being...
Despite complaints and lawsuits, high-ranking ‘bully’ commander at HPD keeps getting promoted
As the Safe Access Oahu program begins, the city's testing efforts see a major uptick.
Safe Access Oahu testing has some unvaccinated visitors wishing they’d gotten the shot
Police and the FBI are continuing the search for Isabelle Kalua, a missing 6-year-old Waimanalo...
Intense search for missing 6-year-old enters 4th day with no signs of the child
The search continues for 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, who was last seen Sunday night.
Loved ones remain hopeful as search for missing 6-year-old in Waimanalo stretches into third day

Latest News

A trespasser gets into a precarious situation on way to the illegal Haiku Stairs hike.
‘Flabbergasted’ City Council chair demands ‘Price is Right’ stop promoting Haiku Stairs tour
Hawaii artist Heather Brown painted an ocean scene for Fender Japan's limited edition Esquire...
Hawaii artist teams up with top guitar maker for limited edition (playable) art
The search for Isabella "Ariel" Kalua continued into a fourth day on Thursday.
HPD says they haven’t ruled out foul play in 6-year-old’s disappearance
Criminal investigation launched against HPD officers for chase, crash and for failing to render...
Criminal investigation launched against HPD officers for chase, crash and for failing to render aid