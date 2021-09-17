‘Brah, be akamai!’: Kauai woman’s message about COVID carelessness goes viral

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bricille Wallace was struggling to breathe earlier this month as she picked up her phone, opened up her Facebook app and started a livestream video.

Despite suffering from symptoms of COVID, the 46-year-old Kauai woman was determined to send a very clear message.

And now her video ― about the importance of isolating and testing after you’ve been exposed to COVID ― is getting traction around the state.

“If you even think you have the smallest, possibility of being exposed or you have the tiniest possibility of being around someone who might have been exposed, brah, be akamai!” she said, in the video.

Wallace, who is vaccinated, caught COVID from her husband. He’s a tattoo artist, and he got it from a client who was exposed but didn’t tell anyone when she came in for a tattoo appointment.

“Sorry, but that’s absolutely 150% fricken dumb,” Wallace said.

“As soon as you might be exposed, isolate your damn self!”

A third person, the owner of the tattoo shop, also got infected. “Shame on you for not even mentioning it! Excuse my language, but yes I am pissed!”

COVID hit Wallace’s husband, a stroke survivor, especially hard.

He couldn’t breathe and was rushed to the ER.

“I get anti-mask people, I get people saying COVID is a conspiracy. It’s completely up to you guys. You get your opinions, I get facts,” said Wallace in the Facebook video, wiping away tears. “This is a fact. COVID sucks yo and right now, it’s just spreading. It’s hitting people we know and we love.”

Wallace and her husband are now recovered but deal with the virus’ lingering effects.

Her video got more than 10,000 views and she’s gotten hundreds of messages from people saying they too were infected by someone who was careless.

“Only us, only us can stop the spread of this,” said Wallace.

It’s a message worth repeating, especially since COVID has just recently devastated her ohana once more. “A cousin of mine got it and he has health issues and he pretty much made a video saying goodbye to the family. It’s so important that we take this seriously,” pleaded Wallace.

Wallace says her cousin also caught COVID by someone who wasn’t truthful about being sick.

Wallace’s husband, who was unvaccinated, is now going to get the shot. She’s encouraging others to get vaccinated to decrease the risk of severe COVID symptoms and hospitalization.

