Authorities investigating ‘medical emergency’ that sent 7 Hawaii inmates to hospitals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Seven inmates at Halawa Correctional Facility were taken to area hospitals on Thursday morning following a “medical emergency” at the prison.

A Public Safety official said they’re investigating and that it’s possible drugs were involved.

Honolulu EMS said they responded to the prison about 11:40 a.m. with five ambulances along with a command vehicle and EMS chiefs.

First responders found seven inmates sick with what they say was an unknown medical condition. Two of the inmates were in serious condition while the others were in stable condition.

