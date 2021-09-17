On 4th day of search for missing 6-year-old, volunteers expand their efforts to Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Volunteers and biological family members searching for Isabella “Ariel” Kalua expanded their focus area Thursday, scouring Kailua shorelines for the missing 6-year-old.

The Waimanalo girl was reported missing Monday, prompting a massive, multi-agency response. Her adoptive parents told police she was last seen sleeping in her Puha Street home on Sunday night.

Volunteers started the fourth day of the search for Isabella at Waimanalo District Park. As each day passes with no sign of the girl, they say, it gets more difficult to hold onto hope she’ll be found OK.

“We’re very emotionally drained. We’re trying to all hold it together,” said Alena Kaeo, one of Isabella’s biological aunts who is helping with the search. “It’s been tough. It’s been really tough.

“But that’s not going to stop us from going until we get some kind of answer.”

The decision to refocus search efforts wasn’t based on any strong information or leads.

But searchers are hoping they’ll get lucky, checking storm drains and bushes for anything that could lead them to Isabella.

“We don’t know if she’s hurt,” said volunteer Colette Galves.

“We’re trying not to think the worst but as every moment that goes by and there’s no sign of Isabella or other clues it’s hard not to think the worst.”

But the army of helpers is also dedicated to helping. “I’ve been in California grass taller than me, eaten by mosquitoes, cuts, bruises,” said volunteer Tehani Alo, “anything to help this girl.

