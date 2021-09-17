Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

On 4th day of search for missing 6-year-old, volunteers expand their efforts to Kailua

Volunteers refocused their search efforts Thursday for a missing 6-year-old girl.
Volunteers refocused their search efforts Thursday for a missing 6-year-old girl.(Hawaii News Now)
By Samie Solina
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:25 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Volunteers and biological family members searching for Isabella “Ariel” Kalua expanded their focus area Thursday, scouring Kailua shorelines for the missing 6-year-old.

The Waimanalo girl was reported missing Monday, prompting a massive, multi-agency response. Her adoptive parents told police she was last seen sleeping in her Puha Street home on Sunday night.

Volunteers started the fourth day of the search for Isabella at Waimanalo District Park. As each day passes with no sign of the girl, they say, it gets more difficult to hold onto hope she’ll be found OK.

Intense search for missing 6-year-old enters 4th day with no signs of the child

“We’re very emotionally drained. We’re trying to all hold it together,” said Alena Kaeo, one of Isabella’s biological aunts who is helping with the search. “It’s been tough. It’s been really tough.

“But that’s not going to stop us from going until we get some kind of answer.”

The decision to refocus search efforts wasn’t based on any strong information or leads.

But searchers are hoping they’ll get lucky, checking storm drains and bushes for anything that could lead them to Isabella.

“We don’t know if she’s hurt,” said volunteer Colette Galves.

“We’re trying not to think the worst but as every moment that goes by and there’s no sign of Isabella or other clues it’s hard not to think the worst.”

But the army of helpers is also dedicated to helping. “I’ve been in California grass taller than me, eaten by mosquitoes, cuts, bruises,” said volunteer Tehani Alo, “anything to help this girl.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The US Coast Guard encountered Chinese warships near Alaska's Aleutian Islands last month.
Chinese state-run newspaper claims warships could ‘soon’ near Hawaii
Acting Assistant Chief Stephen Gerona continues to rise through the ranks despite being...
Despite complaints and lawsuits, high-ranking ‘bully’ commander at HPD keeps getting promoted
As the Safe Access Oahu program begins, the city's testing efforts see a major uptick.
Safe Access Oahu testing has some unvaccinated visitors wishing they’d gotten the shot
Police and the FBI are continuing the search for Isabelle Kalua, a missing 6-year-old Waimanalo...
Intense search for missing 6-year-old enters 4th day with no signs of the child
The search continues for 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, who was last seen Sunday night.
Loved ones remain hopeful as search for missing 6-year-old in Waimanalo stretches into third day

Latest News

Several Halawa Correctional Facility inmates were taken to area hospitals Thursday following an...
Authorities investigating ‘medical emergency’ that sent 7 Hawaii inmates to hospitals
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 588 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths
The deadline to apply for a tax credit for eligible Oahu homeowners is fast approaching.
Oahu now accepting applications for rent, utility relief program
Jniya Tallie fiddles with her vaccination card after receiving her second dose of the Pfizer...
New UHERO survey aims to gauge impacts of Safe Access Oahu on businesses