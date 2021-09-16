Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

TikTok pulls ‘devious licks’ videos of kids stealing from schools

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:45 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray Television) – TikTok has banned a viral challenge encouraging students to steal from their schools.

It’s known by the hashtag “devious lick.”

“We expect our community to create responsibly - online and IRL,” a tweet from the TikTok communications team said.

“We’re removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your schools & teachers.”

Anyone searching for “deviouslick” will now get a “No results found” message.

“This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines,” the search results now say.

Schools across the country have reported damage due to the challenge.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The US Coast Guard encountered Chinese warships near Alaska's Aleutian Islands last month.
Chinese state-run newspaper claims warships could ‘soon’ near Hawaii
As the Safe Access Oahu program begins, the city's testing efforts see a major uptick.
Safe Access Oahu testing has some unvaccinated visitors wishing they’d gotten the shot
Acting Assistant Chief Stephen Gerona continues to rise through the ranks despite being...
Despite complaints and lawsuits, high-ranking ‘bully’ commander at HPD keeps getting promoted
The search continues for 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, who was last seen Sunday night.
Loved ones remain hopeful as search for missing 6-year-old in Waimanalo stretches into third day
Hawaii saw an alarming spike in new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Hawaii reports 11 additional COVID fatalities, 493 new cases

Latest News

North Port, Florida, police said Gabby Petito’s family reported her missing Sept. 11, 10 days...
Father, police ask for help in search for Gabby Petito; missing since road trip with boyfriend
Police and the FBI are continuing the search for Isabelle Kalua, a missing 6-year-old Waimanalo...
Intense search for missing 6-year-old enters 4th day with no signs of the child
Alex Murdaugh surrendered to authorities on Thursday.
Murdaugh surrenders to face charges in $10M insurance fraud
The Ohio take home experience
The Ohio take home experience