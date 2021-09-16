Tributes
Advertisement

Tik Tok challenge plagues Kaiser High School, prompting criminal behavior among students

Kaiser High School
Kaiser High School(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:01 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A social media challenge promoting criminal behavior is causing major problems at an east Oahu high school.

Education officials at Kaiser High School said the “Devious Lick” challenge on Tik Tok encourages students to steal random items from campus.

In a letter to parents, the school’s principal said students have reportedly stolen various school supplies, including soap and sanitizer dispensers.

But some students have even gone as far as allegedly stealing teachers’ computers and wallets and even a fire extinguisher — which is considered a federal offense.

“Not only is this a strain on our fiscal resources, it strains our human resources and makes the overall campus environment unpleasant and at times potentially unsafe,” said the school in a letter. “Not only is this a costly ‘prank,’ this is an enormous safety concern.”

Kaiser urged parents to speak with their children to dissuade them from engaging in the challenge.

The principal warned that the school will pursue criminal charges against violators and said students involved will face suspension.

