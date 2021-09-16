Tributes
Search for missing 6-year-old continues into third day as FBI joins effort

Police and the FBI are continuing the search for Isabelle Kalua, a missing 6-year-old Waimanalo...
Police and the FBI are continuing the search for Isabelle Kalua, a missing 6-year-old Waimanalo girl.(Hawaii News Now)
By Samie Solina
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:54 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAIMANALO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The FBI has joined an increasingly desperate search for Isabella “Ariel” Kula, the missing 6-year-old girl last seen Sunday in her Waimanalo home.

Interim Police Chief Rade Vanic told the Honolulu Police Commission on Wednesday that investigators “haven’t determined or we don’t have sufficient evidence to show that the child was abducted.”

“We are hoping she isn’t in immediate danger,” he added.

On the third day of the search Wednesday, scores of volunteers and members of the girl’s biological family returned to Waimanalo District Park to coordinate efforts and expand their coverage area.

Melanie Joseph, Isabella’s biological mom, said she is grateful for all those volunteering to help. “I’m thankful everyone is here to help,” she said. “I just want whoever has her to bring my baby back home.”

Missing Child Center Hawaii plays critical role in assisting law enforcement, families
Loved ones remain hopeful as search for missing 6-year-old in Waimanalo stretches into third day

Volunteers, meanwhile, are frantic to find any signs of the girl ― even if it confirms the worst.

“I’m very candid. I don’t sugarcoat nothing,” said one of Isabella’s biological aunt, Alena Kaeo. “Regardless of what the outcome is, we just want to bring her home for some kind of closure.”

In the Honolulu Police Commission meeting, Vanic said he appreciates all those assisting in the search.

“We’re asking that neighbors continue to check for places where they think a small child could hide and also asking them to check their video surveillance if ... they have it,” he added.

Vanic also addressed questions about why no MAILE AMBER Alert was issued following Isabella’s disappearance. Vanic said that’s because the criteria for the alert, which involves abductions, was not met. Her adoptive family reported her missing Monday morning.

Volunteers Ashley and Blake Caporoz, of Makaha, were among those who joined the search Wednesday. They don’t know the family, but wanted to help. “We have a 6-year-old and we would want community help from the other side as well,” Blake Caporoz said.

The two join hundreds of volunteers who have gone out over the past three days ― trying purple ribbons trees as they go to indicate the area has been covered.

This story will be updated.

