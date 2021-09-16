Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Oahu now accepting applications for rent, utility relief program

The deadline to apply for a tax credit for eligible Oahu homeowners is fast approaching.
The deadline to apply for a tax credit for eligible Oahu homeowners is fast approaching.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:47 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu is reopening its rent relief program to more applicants.

The program helps people struggling financially by paying rent and utility bills dating back to March 2020. People who are making 80% or below their area’s median income can apply.

That’s up to $96,000 for a family of four.

Landlords can also apply on behalf of their tenants.

To apply, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The US Coast Guard encountered Chinese warships near Alaska's Aleutian Islands last month.
Chinese state-run newspaper claims warships could ‘soon’ near Hawaii
Acting Assistant Chief Stephen Gerona continues to rise through the ranks despite being...
Despite complaints and lawsuits, high-ranking ‘bully’ commander at HPD keeps getting promoted
As the Safe Access Oahu program begins, the city's testing efforts see a major uptick.
Safe Access Oahu testing has some unvaccinated visitors wishing they’d gotten the shot
Police and the FBI are continuing the search for Isabelle Kalua, a missing 6-year-old Waimanalo...
Intense search for missing 6-year-old enters 4th day with no signs of the child
The search continues for 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, who was last seen Sunday night.
Loved ones remain hopeful as search for missing 6-year-old in Waimanalo stretches into third day

Latest News

Volunteers refocused their search efforts Thursday for a missing 6-year-old girl.
On 4th day of search for missing 6-year-old, volunteers expand their efforts to Kailua
Several Halawa Correctional Facility inmates were taken to area hospitals Thursday following an...
Authorities investigating ‘medical emergency’ that sent 7 Hawaii inmates to hospitals
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 588 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths
Jniya Tallie fiddles with her vaccination card after receiving her second dose of the Pfizer...
New UHERO survey aims to gauge impacts of Safe Access Oahu on businesses