Oahu now accepting applications for rent, utility relief program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu is reopening its rent relief program to more applicants.

The program helps people struggling financially by paying rent and utility bills dating back to March 2020. People who are making 80% or below their area’s median income can apply.

That’s up to $96,000 for a family of four.

Landlords can also apply on behalf of their tenants.

