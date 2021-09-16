New UHERO survey aims to gauge impacts of Safe Access Oahu on businesses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The UH Economic Research Organization wants to know how businesses are being impacted by the Safe Access Oahu program.

Business managers and owners are being asked to take a 10-minute survey online.

Participants will be entered to win gift cards of up to $50.

Safe Access Oahu requires customers at restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters and other indoor attractions to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken with the last 48 hours.

UHERO says individual responses to the survey will not be made public.

To fill out the survey, click here.

