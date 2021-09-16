Neighbors hail Mayor’s decision to tear down Haiku Stairs, but fear last minute rush of illegal hikers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a decades long fight, neighbors of the famed ‘Stairway to Heaven’ are celebrating Mayor Blangiardi’s decision to dismantle the Haiku stairs and they didn’t think it would come in their lifetimes.

Ha’iku resident Brent Teraoka says he sees 200 to 300 trespassers per month on his security cameras at all hours creeping behind his neighbor’s home, climbing on his fence and walking next to his bedroom.

“They are literally climbing on my wall,” he said.

It was a giveaway of a guided Stairway to Heaven tour on the Price is Right tv show that got him really incensed.

“That was eggregious. I couldn’t believe that,” said Teraoka.

“If you live it every day. It’s a nightmare,” said another Haiku resident who lives next one of the access points, but didn’t want to be identified.

“We started to push back and fight back because it was not acceptable,” the person added.

The Friends of Haiku Stairs pushed for managed access and called the Mayor’s decision to tear down the stairs flawed and rushed.

“It’s a great example of a vocal minority who are capable of making stuff up,” said Vernon Ansdell, president, Friends of Haiku Stairs.

Nearby residents say they’ve been documenting the illegal behavior for years and it was about time government made a decision.

“My wife saw it and she was screaming from the bedroom. It was like oh my goodness, oh my goodness. Is this real,” said Teraoka.

He says Honolulu police on sting operations have told residents most of the hikers are tourists. Now residents say they fear a rush of illegal hikers as word gets out that the stairs days are numbered.

“We are bracing for it now, but we know there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Teraoka.

The city says the scope, timeline and logistics of the project are being determined. City councilmembers say they expect a plan within 60 days.

Kaneohe kumu Kawaikapuokalani Hewett says his family helped build the stairs during World War 2 and he supports its removal.

“Because it was for the war, families had to be moved out of that area so they could build all of that,” he said.

“There are graves up there. The intent they thought was that it would be taken down and everybody could return. That didn’t happen,” he added.

State Representative Scot Matayoshi said he did a door to door survey of the neighborhood below the trail before the pandemic.

“93% of the responses were to remove or relocate the stairs,” he said.

City councilwoman Esther Kiaaina says she’s grateful for the Mayor’s swift decision.

“As leaders, it is our job to prioritize the quality of life for our local communities no matter how difficult the decision may be,” she said.

