Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Must-see TV: People can’t get enough of this Hawaii live feed from under the sea

By Jim Mendoza
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:35 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forget binge-watching old TV sitcoms.

Some folks can’t get enough of a live-feed camera run by UH Hilo’s MEGA Lab that’s submerged in the open ocean.

“There are no other cameras like this in the world that are located specifically in this off-shore type location where all forms of reef organisms can come by and be seen,” UH Hilo assistant professor John Burns said.

The camera points at a reef off the westernmost point of the Big Island. Its high resolution images stream 24/7.

“It’s actually mounted upside-down which lets it look in every direction that you would if you were scuba diving on the reef,” Burns said.

MEGA Lab installed the camera last year and hooked it to a YouTube channel.

The sweeping views it offers are amazing.

“We thought maybe we would capture a shark. We see them almost daily. We’ve caught octopus mating, and all these really incredible scenes that we didn’t know occurred right there in that shallow habitat,” Burns said.

Aqua Link collaborates on the project. The company View Into the Blue created the camera that’s called The Octopus.

For a growing number of researchers and others, the uninterrupted feed is must-see TV.

“Even if you aren’t comfortable in the ocean, this is a really awesome spot to check out what types of species we have. You can learn all these little different relationships that the fish have, some of them team up together. Some have napping spots,” MEGA Lab research technician Kailey Pascoe said.

“We’ve got this dedicated community that’s reached out to us from all around the world,” Burns said. “They actually participate, and they’ll record the time and the species that pop up.”

The camera enables MEGA Lab to do advanced marine monitoring that it couldn’t do by sending divers to the site.

“Beyond just observing neat stuff that’s happening in the ocean, we’re actually able to track and monitor fish communities, how they may be responding to changing environmental conditions in a whole different capacity than before,” Burns said.

MEGA Lab hopes the camera will lead to more in the Hawaiian archipelago and eventually in other areas where reefs need monitoring.

For more information, go to TheMEGALab.org.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search continues for 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, who was last seen Sunday night.
Loved ones remain hopeful as search for missing 6-year-old in Waimanalo stretches into third day
As the Safe Access Oahu program begins, the city's testing efforts see a major uptick.
Safe Access Oahu testing has some unvaccinated visitors wishing they’d gotten the shot
FILE
In ‘devastating’ first for Hawaii, pregnant woman hospitalized with COVID dies after giving birth
The US Coast Guard encountered Chinese warships near Alaska's Aleutian Islands last month.
Chinese state-run newspaper claims warships could ‘soon’ near Hawaii
Raul Hernandez-Perez
Hawaii soldier who pleaded guilty to murdering wife is sentenced to 62 years

Latest News

FILE
Hawaii sees big drop in COVID hospitalizations, but officials warn we’re not out of the woods
Honolulu EMS / File Image
6 people injured, one critically, following single-car crash in Waianae
Police and the FBI are continuing the search for Isabelle Kalua, a missing 6-year-old Waimanalo...
Intense search for missing 6-year-old drags into third day as FBI joins effort
Ocean HNN
'Incredible scenes': A new camera is entertaining people with a live look under the sea