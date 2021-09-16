Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92

FILE - In this July 1986 file photo, Actress Jane Powell poses for a photo in New York. Jane...
FILE - In this July 1986 file photo, Actress Jane Powell poses for a photo in New York. Jane Powell, the bright-eyed, operatic-voiced star of Hollywood's golden age musicals who sang with Howard Keel in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and danced with Fred Astaire in “Royal Wedding,” has died. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. She was 92.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:54 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jane Powell, the bright-eyed, operatic-voiced star of Hollywood’s golden age musicals who sang with Howard Keel in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and danced with Fred Astaire in “Royal Wedding,” has died. She was 92.

Powell died Thursday at her Wilton, Connecticut, home, longtime friend Susan Grander said. Granger said Powell died of natural causes.

Powell performed virtually her whole life, starting about age 5 as a singing prodigy on radio in Portland, Oregon. She made her first movie at 16 and graduated from teenage roles to costarring in the lavish musical productions that were a 20th-century Hollywood staple.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The US Coast Guard encountered Chinese warships near Alaska's Aleutian Islands last month.
Chinese state-run newspaper claims warships could ‘soon’ near Hawaii
Acting Assistant Chief Stephen Gerona continues to rise through the ranks despite being...
Despite complaints and lawsuits, high-ranking ‘bully’ commander at HPD keeps getting promoted
As the Safe Access Oahu program begins, the city's testing efforts see a major uptick.
Safe Access Oahu testing has some unvaccinated visitors wishing they’d gotten the shot
The search continues for 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, who was last seen Sunday night.
Loved ones remain hopeful as search for missing 6-year-old in Waimanalo stretches into third day
Hawaii saw an alarming spike in new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Hawaii reports 11 additional COVID fatalities, 493 new cases

Latest News

This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
Murdaugh surrenders to face charges in $10M insurance fraud
South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh is released on $20,000 bail.
SC lawyer Alex Murdaugh released on $20k bail
Police and the FBI are continuing the search for Isabelle Kalua, a missing 6-year-old Waimanalo...
Intense search for missing 6-year-old enters 4th day with no signs of the child
The fires forced the evacuation of Sequoia National Park this week, and additional areas in the...
California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees