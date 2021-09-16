Hawaii’s Carissa Moore reflects on milestone fifth WSL Championship

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Carissa Moore capped off an already astonishing year with a fifth World Surf League Championship, the now five-time champ reflecting on the milestone achievement.

“I don’t think it’s actually fully sunken in yet, it’s been less than 24 hours and I haven’t really slept that much so i’m running on like not much right now but I can’t stop smiling.” Moore told Hawaii News Now.

Moore has reason to smile as the 28-year-old captured her fifth WSL title yesterday at Lower Trestles in California.

A feat that Moore had to fight for after losing the first heat in the best of three final to Kauai’s Tatiana Weston Webb.

Down one heat, Moore would return to her team for some much needed refocusing and motivation.

“It felt like a pit stop in like the car races where someone was waxing my board, someone was giving me water, I got like a pep talk and then I was right back out there.” Moore said. “In that moment I was just like hey this is it, I’ve got to give it everything I have, there’s no reason to be nervous, I have this opportunity and I’m just gonna give it my all.”

That’s exactly what she did, storming back to win the next two heats and capture her fifth world title.

Adding to an already stellar year for the Punahou Graduate who took home a gold medal in Tokyo and now becomes the third winning-est woman in WSL History, but Moore says its never been about the trophies —just enjoying the ride.

“I’ve never put a number on it, I started surfing on the championship tour with a dream of winning one and five has absolutely exceeded any expectations I’ve ever had, It’s crazy.” Moore said. “I love competing on the Championship tour and i’m going to keep doing it as long as I love it and we’ll see where it takes me.”

And Hawaii cant wait to see what happens next.

