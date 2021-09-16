Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Forecast: More possible spotty downpours plus breezy trades

Steady trade winds will pick up!
Forecast: Light winds and spotty showers on the way
Forecast: Light winds and spotty showers on the way(Hawaii News Now)
By Jennifer Robbins
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:29 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some heavy pockets of rain is possible. A trough north of the state will weaken winds into the light to moderate range Wednesday. Sea breezes will develop which could trigger increased showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Moisture moving in from the southeast will produce more showers, primarily for windward Big Island areas Wednesday night. Trade winds will increase Thursday, with conditions expected to dry out through the day. Expect a trade wind weather pattern afterwards through the forecast period. And there was some snow reported on Mauna Kea today! More could fall tonight.

Let’s talk surf! A series of long period south and southwest swells will keep surf along south facing shores near to slightly above the September average through Thursday, gradually lowering through the weekend. A small bump from a northwest swell expected this weekend. Another small but slightly larger northwest swell is possible Tuesday and Wednesday next week. East shore surf will remain well below normal through Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search continues for 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, who was last seen Sunday night.
Loved ones remain hopeful as search for missing 6-year-old in Waimanalo stretches into third day
The US Coast Guard encountered Chinese warships near Alaska's Aleutian Islands last month.
Chinese state-run newspaper claims warships could ‘soon’ near Hawaii
As the Safe Access Oahu program begins, the city's testing efforts see a major uptick.
Safe Access Oahu testing has some unvaccinated visitors wishing they’d gotten the shot
FILE
In ‘devastating’ first for Hawaii, pregnant woman hospitalized with COVID dies after giving birth
Hawaii saw an alarming spike in new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Hawaii reports 11 additional COVID fatalities, 493 new cases

Latest News

Tracking pockets of heavy sporadic rain
Hawaii News Now - Weather - HNN
Forecast: Light winds with spotty downpours on the way
Forecast: Light to moderate winds with spotty downpours possible; then stronger trades on the way
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Forecast: Lighter winds with increasing showers expected to linger through the week
Forecast: Lighter winds with increasing trade showers expected to linger through midweek