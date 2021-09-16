Forecast: Breezy winds with minor splashes on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure will build in north of the state with strengthening trade winds and drier trends from Thursday through the weekend.

Brief passing showers will develop over the typical windward and mountain areas of each island into Saturday. This windward focused shower activity will favor the overnight to early morning hours.

Another upper-level disturbance may bring increasing showers with decreasing trade wind speeds from Sunday into early next week.

The current southwest to south swell will be slowly falling through Thursday with a possible small reinforcement filling in late Thursday into Friday. The next small southwest south swell may arrive toward the middle of next week.

A small, medium-period northwest swell is expected to reach the islands later this weekend to then be followed by a series of small, similar to slightly higher period northwest north swell energy through next week.

East-facing shore surf will trend up to seasonable levels Thursday into Friday with the return of fresh trades over and upstream of the state.

