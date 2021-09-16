Tributes
68-year-old lying on road transported in critical condition after being run over by car in Makiki

Crash in Makiki leaves man in critical condition.
Crash in Makiki leaves man in critical condition.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:00 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 68-year-old man is in critical condition after he was run over by a car Wednesday morning in Makiki.

Honolulu police said the crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. near an apartment on Keeaumoku Street when a 61-year-old woman was pulling out of a driveway. That’s when she struck a man who was lying on the road.

According to Emergency Medical Services, the 68-year-old was dragged by the car for a short distance following the collision.

Officials said the man suffered injuries to his body and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

Police said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, but said it is unknow if the victim was impaired.

This investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

