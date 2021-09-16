588 new COVID-19 infections reported statewide, 8 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Thursday reported 588 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 73,856.

The state also confirmed eight additional fatalities, pushing the death toll from the virus to 679.

In this month alone, Hawaii has recorded 90 deaths.

Health officials provided the following information on the fatalities:

Hawaii:

1 Female, 80+ yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

Oahu:

1 Female, 30-39 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 Female, 40-49 yrs, underlying conditions, not hospitalized

1 Male, 50-59 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 Male, 60-69 yrs, underlying conditions, died at home

1 Male, 70-79 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 Male, 80+ yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 Female, 80+ yrs, underlying conditions, died at home

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

388 were on Oahu

96 on Hawaii Island

53 on Maui

38 on Kauai

4 on Molokai

There were also nine residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 8,533 cases reported, which are considered “active” across the state.

Some 65.9% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 74.3% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

