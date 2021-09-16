Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

588 new COVID-19 infections reported statewide, 8 additional fatalities

Lab testing / file image
Lab testing / file image(University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:05 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Thursday reported 588 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 73,856.

The state also confirmed eight additional fatalities, pushing the death toll from the virus to 679.

In this month alone, Hawaii has recorded 90 deaths.

Health officials provided the following information on the fatalities:

Hawaii:

  • 1 Female, 80+ yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

Oahu:

  • 1 Female, 30-39 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized
  • 1 Female, 40-49 yrs, underlying conditions, not hospitalized
  • 1 Male, 50-59 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized
  • 1 Male, 60-69 yrs, underlying conditions, died at home
  • 1 Male, 70-79 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized
  • 1 Male, 80+ yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized
  • 1 Female, 80+ yrs, underlying conditions, died at home

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

  • 388 were on Oahu
  • 96 on Hawaii Island
  • 53 on Maui
  • 38 on Kauai
  • 4 on Molokai

There were also nine residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 8,533 cases reported, which are considered “active” across the state.

Some 65.9% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 74.3% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The US Coast Guard encountered Chinese warships near Alaska's Aleutian Islands last month.
Chinese state-run newspaper claims warships could ‘soon’ near Hawaii
As the Safe Access Oahu program begins, the city's testing efforts see a major uptick.
Safe Access Oahu testing has some unvaccinated visitors wishing they’d gotten the shot
Acting Assistant Chief Stephen Gerona continues to rise through the ranks despite being...
Despite complaints and lawsuits, high-ranking ‘bully’ commander at HPD keeps getting promoted
The search continues for 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, who was last seen Sunday night.
Loved ones remain hopeful as search for missing 6-year-old in Waimanalo stretches into third day
Hawaii saw an alarming spike in new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Hawaii reports 11 additional COVID fatalities, 493 new cases

Latest News

Dr. Sarah Kemble said 161 public schools registered for Operation Expanded Testing so far and...
State rolls out free COVID testing program on school campuses
New rules are set to go into effect on Maui on Wednesday.
New rules in effect on Maui, limiting gatherings and implementing ‘vaccine pass’
New rules in effect on Maui, limiting gatherings and implementing ‘vaccine pass’
New rules in effect on Maui, limiting gatherings and implementing ‘vaccine pass’
FILE
Hawaii sees big drop in COVID hospitalizations, but officials warn we’re not out of the woods