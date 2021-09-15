Vaccine deadlines set for active duty, National Guard; more vaccine clinics planned on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Army has set new deadlines for when active duty, reserve and National Guard service members must be fully vaccinated.

For active duty soldiers, the deadline is Dec. 15. By the end of June 2022, National Guard soldiers are expected to be fully vaccinated.

The Army says soldiers who do not comply with the new rules and have not requested an exemption could face suspension and relief. They also said some of the consequences could be “career ending.”

As of Sept. 8, only about 41% of all Army servicemembers were fully vaccinated, which is the lowest rate of all branches.

Meanwhile on Oahu, the Queen’s Health Systems is partnering with Palama Settlement to hold more vaccination clinics in the coming weeks.

The first is scheduled for this Friday at the Palama Settlement campus. On Oct. 8, there will be another opportunity for people to get their shot.

Appointments are not required, but the first 50 people to register for a vaccination appointment will get a free food box from Ham Produce.

Both the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson shots will be available.

Over on Hawaii Island, Hele-On is partnering with rideshare programs like Uber to get people to vaccination clinics.

Nationally, Uber has pledged to provide up to 10 million free or discounted rides to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Hawaii County says people can get up to four free rides, up to $15 each trip, to and from vaccination appointments. For more information, call (808) 961-8744.

