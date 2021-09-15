Tributes
Teachers, staff picket to urge DOE to improve COVID safety in classrooms

Members of the Hawaii State Teachers Association demonstrated near the state office building in...
Members of the Hawaii State Teachers Association demonstrated near the state office building in Kapolei on Tuesday.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:32 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of the Hawaii State Teachers Association demonstrated near the state office building in Kapolei on Tuesday afternoon, calling on the Education Department to do more to keep students safe.

Union leaders said they are pushing the state Department of Education to improve COVID safety protocols in classrooms.

So far this month, the DOE reported more than 600 infections among students and staff.

“In some of our communities, the transmission of COVID is so prevalent and maybe for some they need to convert to hybrid model where half students are on campus and half are doing asynchronous learning online,” said HSTA President Osa Tui Jr.

HSTA added that rather than the state Department of Health, school administrators have been adding contact tracing to their daily duties.

Members said they just want to be heard and hope to negotiate an agreement about safety measures in schools.

Meanwhile, the interim schools superintendent said staff and parents are doing a great job at reinforcing safety protocols.

